Motorists traveling Highway 60 from the intersection with Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake to Highway 13 at Waterville can expect a detour beginning Thursday, April 15, weather permitting, as construction begins on the 17-mile corridor. A detour will remain in place until the completion of the project in October.
Construction will take place in two stages and each stage has its own detour. The first stage of construction focuses on Highway 60 from the junction of Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake to the city of Elysian and will last until mid-July. The detour consists of Highway 14 and Waseca County Road 3, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The second stage of construction will take place on Highway 60 from the city of Elysian to the junction with Highway 13 at Waterville from July through October. Traffic will be detoured to Le Sueur County Roads 11, 12 and 13.
The phasing of the detours is designed to not impact the July 4 celebration in Elysian and Paddle Fish Days in Madison Lake.
MnDOT officials have been working closely with the cities of Madison Lake and Elysian over the past few years to prepare for the project that includes:
• Pavement improvements throughout the 17-mile corridor
• Update pedestrian ramps to meet ADA requirements
• Remove and replace sections of poor sidewalk and curb and gutter
• Turn lanes and access modifications
• County road lighting
• Upgrade infrastructure in Madison Lake
The improvements will provide a smoother roadway and increase safety. Ulland Brothers Inc. was awarded the projects with a bid of $20.2 million.
Detour maps, a fly through video of the improvements in Madison Lake and more project information can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy60madisonlake/. Interested persons can also sign up for email updates at this site.