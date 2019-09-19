WASECA — Waseca Intermediate School has volunteer opportunities available for individuals to assist students on a regular basis, such as listening to a child read, reviewing vocabulary words, practicing basic math facts, and helping with homework.
Common Good RSVP partners with agencies to bring them life-experienced volunteers who are over age 55. The Retired Senior Volunteer Program is a nationwide movement of over 200,000 Senior Corps volunteers who have a passion for their communities. Catholic Charities facilitates the Common Good Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and has partnered with the Waseca Intermediate School to provide volunteers supportive benefits at no cost to the school or the volunteer. These free benefits for volunteers 55 and over include mileage reimbursement, supplemental accident and liability insurance, and ongoing volunteer support and recognition, which are funded through grants.
All those interested are invited to attend an informational meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the school. Please come to the school office upon arrival. Please call Michael Maas at (507) 450-1518 with any questions.