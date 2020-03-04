The Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota’s 52nd annual Irish celebration will be March 14.
In Waseca, starting at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the celebration will begin with Irish music and a singalong followed by an Irish Mass and the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Emerald Isle.
At noon the parade of Clans takes place with the Mulligan Stew lunch at the Mill Event Center.
Also happening at noon is the second annual Leprechaun Trap competition. The creations done by children should be dropped off at the Mill by March 14 at noon with their name and age on the display. This competition is for ages 1 to 12 years-old. The royalty will speak with each child about their creation and pick a winner that will be announced at the end of the Rally.
Continuing the celebration at the Mill a Rally with the Miller Denn band and guests Kristin Ziemke and Clare Miller will take place.
A live auction with food trucks arriving will be at 3 p.m. with Irish Bingo starting at 4:30 p.m. with Hammer n Stain craft make and takes available.
One of the main events of the celebration is the Miss St. Patrick and Miss Irish Rose queen pageant at 7 p.m. at the Mill.
Madisyn Loken, of Janesville, was crowned Miss Saint Patrick 2019 and Emilie Adamek, of Waseca, was crowned Miss Irish Rose 2019.
Each year new potential queens compete on the day of the celebration for the titles. There are judges that score their interactions, talent, attire, private interview and on-stage question/answer session. Miss Saint Patrick is considered first place and Miss Irish Rose is runner-up.
The queens are expected to attend functions in the area including parades or community gatherings and spend the year being a positive representative/influence for our club.
In a Facebook post by the Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota page it stated, “While we are excited to be crowning our new royalty, we are sad to be saying farewell to our 2019 Irish Queens. We must extend a huge thank you to our 2019 Miss St. Patrick, Madisyn Loken, and our 2019 Miss Irish Rose, Emilie Adamek, for representing The Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota so well during their year with the crown. We cannot wait to see what these two amazing young women will accomplish in the future. Join us in congratulating them on their year and watch them crown the 2020 royalty at 7p.m. at The Mill Saturday, March 14th.”
The final event of the 2020 Irish American celebration is a dance starting at 8 p.m. with the Gold Star band, including an Irish Jig contest.
Meet the contestants:
Alexis Barber
She is a student at the Waseca Junior Senior High school and a member of the class of 2021. Her parents are Amanda Ryan and Jason Barber and for her talent she will be doing a reading. Barber is sponsored by M&W Pork. Old Father Nursery.
Why do you want to become Miss St. Patrick or Miss Irish Rose?
“After attending the Irish American Club celebration for the past couple of years, I have been greatly influenced by the past experiences, my Irish family and those who have participated in the pageants as I grew up,” Barber said. “So to become Miss St. Patrick or Miss Irish Rose would be a great honor because my family and I are very proud of our Irish heritage. As this year I would also like to represent my family. I can not wait to become more involved and celebrate our Irish heritage.”
Rachel Borneke
She is a student at the Waseca Junior Senior High school and a member of the 2021 class. Her parents are Amy Robinson and Joe Borneke and she is sponsored by Century 21 and Borneke Construction. For her talent she will be performing a dance.
Why do you want to become Miss St. Patrick or Miss Irish Rose?
“I want to be Miss. St. Patrick or Miss. Irish Rose because I think it is a very good opportunity to learn more about my heritage,” Borneke said. “A lot of other members of my family have won and other girls I look up to this has been something I have been interested in for awhile. I’ve attended the festivities many years and it’s always so much fun so I wanted to get more involved and be a part of it! I also love interacting and meeting new people so I’m very excited to do that.”
Courtney Schleis
She is a student at the Faribault ALC and is a member of the class of 2020. Her parents are Joe and Lori Schleis and she is sponsored by Fairbowl, Bashers Bar and Grill and the Joe McCarthy Family. Schleis will be playing the violin for her talent.
Why do you want to become Miss St. Patrick or Miss Irish Rose?
“My great grandparents and grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. Emerald Isle,” Schleis shared. “My mom was Miss St.Patrick and I thought it would be awesome to continue the tradition.”
Carmen Miller
She is a student at the Waseca Junior Senior High school and is part of the 2021 class. Her parents are Lance and Julie Miller and she is sponsored by Ditch Creek Landscape and Design. For her talent Miller will be singing.
Why do you want to become Miss St. Patrick or Miss Irish Rose?
“I want to become Miss St. Patrick or Miss Irish Rose because it has been something I have looked forward to and thought about ever since I was a little kid and saw the previous queens running,” Miller said. “My family has always gone to the Irish Celebration every year and lots of my aunts, cousins and other family members have run, which has inspired me to follow in their footsteps. Becoming Miss St. Patrick or Miss Irish Rose is a very big deal to me because I’ve always looked up to the queens when I walked around and was doing the rally and jig competitions at the previous Irish Celebrations, so to be able to have a younger girl or boy look up to me would be so amazing. I would love the chance to be able to represent the Irish American Club in any way I could and be a part of this celebration that brings everyone together as one big family. I have always looked forward to this day ever since I was little, I would practice my talent for the rally in my living room weeks before the Irish Celebration, it’s safe to say this is my favorite holiday.”
Megan Eustice
She is a student at Mankato East High school class of 2021. Her parents are Lawrence Eustice, Tracy Eustice, Tamara Kelly and Larry Kelly. Eustice is sponsored by Beelow Masonry/Team Eustice. For her talent she will be reading an original Irish poem.
Why do you want to become Miss St. Patrick or Miss Irish Rose?
“I want to do this to make my dad proud,” Eustice said.
Abby Tarrant
She is a student at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High school and is a member of the class of 2021. Her parents are Bob and Allison Tarrant, DeAnna and Ed Wheelock. Tarrant is sponsored by Century 21 Landmark Realtors. For her talent she will be singing an Irish song and playing the guitar.
Why do you want to become Miss Saint Patrick or Miss Irish Rose?
“I want to become Miss St.Patrick or Miss Irish rose because my family has always been very proud of our Irish heritage,” Tarrant said. “It would be a great honor to represent my family’s heritage in this way.”
All of the contestant information is from a Facebook post on the Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota page.