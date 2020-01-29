The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Community Awards banquet Monday, January 20 after being postponed due to the weather.
This banquet is held to recognize people and organizations in Waseca that do good for the community.
At the Starfire Event Center people gathered to receive and give awards with the Don Eustice award being a surprise the night of. A total of seven awards were given.
The Community Development award was received by the Veteran’s Memorial Committee.
Rotary Service Above Self award went to Kellie Moseley, who works for Waseca Realty.
Exchange Club Book of Golde Deeds was awarded to Jackie Krause, the owner of Golden Touch salon.
Boss of the Year was received by Doug Lago of United Prairie Bank.
Business of the Year went to the Pheasant Cafe to the owners Mark and Dean Worke.
Don Eustice Award was given to Linda Grant.
Young Professional Distinguished Service Award: Molly Kopischke.