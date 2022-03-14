Lead For Minnesota (LFMN) and the national nonprofit Lead For America (LFA) today announced its 2022 Fellowship application for Minnesota. Selected Fellows will address Minnesota's most pressing challenges at the local level and join a national cohort of other leaders committed to supporting the communities they call home. The Fellowship application closes on April 15th, 2022.
Lead For America is a national service program building the next generation of leaders for our country, starting in American communities across all 50 states. All Fellows serve in a paid, full-time service AmeriCorps Fellowship alongside a local leader in their hometown or home state for one year, before advancing into positions of community, state, and national leadership. Since 2018, LFA has placed over 215 Fellows across 35 states, including 11 LFMN Fellows that started in 2021. Past Minnesota Fellows have served to address the state’s most pressing challenges, from rural broadband to public health and economic development in communities like Warroad and the Twin Cities.
“Our country has rarely been more divided than it is today and from public health to the economy and foreign affairs, America is facing significant challenges,” said Joe Nail, CEO and co-founder of Lead For America. “But at times of dysfunction on a national level, reform and renewal has often arisen from the local level and a new generation of leadership. Lead For America aims to build a leadership force of our nation’s most outstanding young leaders, committed to serving the places they call home and stitching our country back together by building bridges across lines of difference. We believe that there is common ground, mutual respect, and even friendship to be found through shared commitment to place and to national service.”
As a part of their Fellowship experience, Fellows serve full-time with a local Minnesota nonprofit or government entity - city or county level - to address a critical community challenge alongside the mentorship of a local leader. Fellows also take part in a premier training program throughout the Fellowship. They begin their journey with Lead For America’s 12-day Summer Institute in Washington DC where they learn about American history, the most significant challenges facing our country today, how to build relationships across lines of difference, and how to be an effective local leader in the community they call home. Fellows continue this training with trips to LFA’s headquarters in Kansas and visiting other Fellows in their home communities. During their Fellowship, Fellows take time to learn from residents about the challenges and opportunities in their community, and are tasked with creating a project to address one of their learnings. Overall, the Fellowship serves as a launching pad for a lifetime of leadership and service to country and community.
“Lead for Minnesota and its Fellows are dedicated to the people of Minnesota, from Warroad to Fairmont and everywhere in between,” said LFMN Director of Programs Kathleen Herding. “Our Fellows are creative and solution-oriented collaborators, working to strengthen our public institutions, revitalize our local communities and become the next generation of public service leaders. We believe that every community is worthy of a locally rooted advocate willing to roll up their sleeves, learn from and with its citizens to create sustainable solutions to their most pressing challenges.”
Lead For Minnesota Fellows will tackle critical challenges facing the state, like community technology innovation and housing affordability, in communities from Appleton and Red Lake to Waseca.
The following organizations will host Fellows in their communities that candidates can apply to serve with:
Waseca: Chamber & Art Center (Waseca) is looking for a Community Arts & Culture Fellow
Waseca Public Schools (Waseca) is looking for a Student Career Pathways Fellow
Waseca County Government & Waseca Library (Waseca) is looking for a Broadband Fellow
The Fellowship application closes on April 15th, 2022. Fellows will begin their one-year commitment to service in August, 2022 and finish in July, 2023. After graduating, Fellows will continue to be a part of Lead For America’s network of local, state, and national leaders.
To learn more about Lead For America, visit its website at: www.leadforamerica.org
To apply to the 2022 Fellowship, visit the application page at: leadforamerica.pinpointhq.com/en