The Minnesota Future Farmers of America foundation provides sponsored FFA jackets to Minnesota youth who are starting their careers through the Blue Jacket Bright Futures program.
Waseca Junior/Senior High School students Karley Hamelton, Bailey Hodgkins and Mason Wadd recently received their FFA blue jackets.
“The Blue Jacket Bright Future program is a valuable program providing students with an FFA jacket to support their FFA involvement. A personalized FFA jacket provides recipients with a sense of pride while giving them ownership of their FFA experiences,” said Lavyne Rada, Minnesota FFA Association Leadership Development Coordinator in a press release.
This is the eighth year the MNFFA Foundation has sponsored jackets through the Blue Jacket Bright Futures program.
These jackets are worn for FFA formal competitions with most chapters providing jackets for those who need to borrow one. This program through MNFFA was started to help those students who are in financial need to get one.
FFA is a youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. It develops members potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success. Is is also an extracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education.
On the FFA website it states the jacket unifies members in a long-standing tradition and reminds them that they are part of something larger than themselves.
Minnesota FFA Association has a membership of nearly 11,000 that has provided opportunities to develop through career development events, conferences and individualized learning through supervised agricultural experience programs.
In the National FFA Organization there are over 700,000 FFA members, aged 12-21, in 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.