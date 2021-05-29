Kenneth Trebelhorn of Waseca has been appointed to served on the Minnesota Assistive Technology Advisory Council, effective July 1.
His term will expire on July 1, 2023.
The Minnesota STAR Program’s mission is to help all Minnesotans with disabilities gain access to and acquire the assistive technology they need to live, learn, work and play. The Minnesota Assistive Technology Advisory Council provides the STAR program with consumer-responsive, consumer-driven advice for planning, implementing, and evaluating assistive technology activities.