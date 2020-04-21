Janesville was taken over by zoo animal displays.
On Friday, April 17 Janesville participated in a zoo walk/drive throughout the town for people to visit while maintaining social distancing.
The tour was from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone to participate in and organized by local business Design District.
“I decided to organize the walk/drive zoo because of my 2-year-old son,” Addie Lehrke, Design District said. “Kids are missing their friends and routine and the zoo was something they could all do while practicing social distancing. Seeing his little eyes light up driving around town on our golf cart made my week.”
Residents, businesses, Trinity Lutheran School and Whispering Creek all came up with unique displays for people to see.
Some residents used stuffed animals to make Sea World or an array of animals found in a zoo, Trinity Lutheran School displayed Noah’s Arc and a jungle scene. Whispering Creek had teddy bears and other animals on display in the windows for people to look at as they walked by with residents waving back.
Another house had a person dressed up in a dinosaur costume standing in the driveway with coloring sheets and treats out for people to grab. One resident loves foxes and had fun facts for people to read as part of the zoo display while she waved to them.
Some residents made displays based on their favorite animals like one little boy who came up with the idea of doing a dinosaur display all around his house because they are his favorite.
A map was provided by Design District of most of the stops so people could stop to see all of them with surprises along the way. The map listed certain spots with treats for the kids and even a live animal stop.
Residents were creative with their zoo designs.
A tiger trail was drawn in chalk at one house to lead people to the tiger cage filled with treats. The path was lined with flamingos and tropical birds flew in the tree by the path as well. In the same yard an arctic scene was on display on the fence with penguins, walrus’ and even the huskies of the house sat for a photo.
People were out walking and driving around Janesville looking at all of the zoo displays. Kids were smiling and laughing as they saw the displays or as they showed off their displays to others. This was an activity that Design District came up with for kids to have some fun while social distancing.