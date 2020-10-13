The City of Waseca is replacing just over 200 feet of the water main on south State Street this fall.
A detour is needed during the construction that is potentially starting this week and is planned to be finished by the end of October. The start date depends on whether the proper permits can be obtained.
The water main broke four times over the summer and city staff worry about the integrity of the water main making it through winter, prompting the partial replacement of the pipe.
“I believe if you're from Waseca and know Waseca you should be able to get to all the business on State Street during the project,” City Manager Lee Mattson said.
A council agenda from Sept. 15 listed the initial engineer’s estimated cost between $150,000 to $170,000. Since the engineer’s estimate is less than $175,000, the city will obtain written quotes instead of advertising for bids. Project funding is from the water utility fund.
The remainder of the bad pipe will be scheduled to be replaced in 2021.