Lake Shore Inn in Waseca is excited to announce that they have hired Kari Jo Schumacher as the new social service designee.
Kari Jo has worked for over 8 years at the Lake Shore Inn in the rehabilitation department. She is an occupational therapy assistant by trade and has worked in the therapy field for over 20 years in long term care. “My passion is working with the older geriatric population. When I was diagnosed with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, my position in therapy became increasingly difficult over the years. I wanted to continue working in this area of long- term care.” said Kari Jo. She is excited to be able to continue to work with the residents and staff at LSI, in a different capacity. “This is perfect for me as what I love best about being at LSI is the residents and staff who’ve become like family.”