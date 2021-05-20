Waseca Public Library will sponsor its sixth summer concert series on Tuesday nights in Trowbridge Park.
Singer-songwriter Michael Shynes will start the series at 7 p.m. June 8.
Patsy O’Brien, renowned for his ability to meld songwriting and guitar styles seamlessly, will perform at 7 p.m. on June 15.
With a soulful voice and impressive range, Joyann Parker hits the stage at 7 p.m. on June 22.
The folk duo Fellow Pynins will close out the series at 7 p.m. June 29 using the sounds of the mandolin, banjo, guitar, bouzouki and their voices in harmony to tell the stories of this human existence.
In case of rain, the concert will be rescheduled.