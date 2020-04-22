WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries will continue to be closed through May 4 in an abundance of caution for communities and staff due to the public health situation linked to Covid-19. This includes Elysian Area Library, Janesville Public Library, Le Center Public Library, Le Sueur Public Library, Montgomery Public Library, New Richland Public Library, Waldorf Public Library, Waseca Public Library, and Waterville Public Library. The libraries will continue to halt curbside and home delivery through May 4.
To continue to serve patrons during this time, the library system added a significant amount of new school-age content to the online collection of e-books and e-audiobooks available at OverDrive and Libby (the mobile app). Library patrons can also use their library cards to access Creativebug craft and art classes.
Wifi is available from library parking lots. Staff will continue to provide reference services (through phone, email, website, and Facebook) and reader’s advisory as much as they are able. Please see the library system’s website and each library’s social media to find out more about these services.
Blocked cards are temporarily unblocked since the library system is not currently accepting money. This measure was taken to ensure that library patrons, especially the kids who have switched to distance learning, are able to access library materials while social distancing. For those without library cards, staff are registering community members via phone and email.
The library system will be holding online events—details will be announced shortly. Registration will be required for these events and will be available through the library system’s website.
Community members are advised to keep their library items right now. All loans will be renewed and fines forgiven up to 30 days.