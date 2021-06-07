Lead For Minnesota and the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce are launching the Summer Social Calendar, a new 8-week pilot program running June 4 to July 31 for students interning in Waseca and Waseca employees who are 30 years old and under. The calendar will highlight fun community-based events and provide participants exclusive deals and discounts to local businesses.
All participants will be required to submit an online registration form to receive an official membership card to the Waseca Summer Social Calendar. Participants will need to present their membership card in order to redeem calendar deals.
To register, visit bit.ly/wasecasummersocialcalendar.