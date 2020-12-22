St. Paul Lutheran Church and St. John Lutheran Church teamed for a drive-thru Nativity on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 to bring holiday joy to the community. 

The two parking lots were transformed into six Nativity scenes with actors and live animals depicting each one. At the end of the drive thru, there was a donation spot for people to drop off canned goods or to give a monetary donation that went to the Waseca Area Food Shelf. 

