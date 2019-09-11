The Roundbank Jr. board is putting on a mock crash on Friday, September 20 at 9:15 a.m.
The mock crash will be done at the Waseca County Fairgrounds.
Students from Waseca High school will be acting in the mock crash along with the participation of emergency responders. The Waseca Police Department, Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department along with rescue squad and the ambulance will be on the scene. Later in the mock crash the North helicopter lands on scene to assist.
In a letter from the mock crash participants the purpose of the demonstration was stated to demonstrate what can happen as the result of drinking and driving and to make the students realize how their lives can be changed in a second or less.