Dungeons and Dragons Virtual Groups
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is partnering with The Dork Den to hold weekly Dungeons and Dragons sessions for kids ages 10-12. Kids will create characters, role play, battle monsters, and solve puzzles together as a group. Kids can sign up to participate in the 1 p.m. Friday sessions or the 10 a.m. Saturday sessions. Both groups will run weekly during June and July. Beginners and experienced players are welcome. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Tai Chi Series
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System will host a four-session course providing detailed instruction and guided practice in the gentle, yet powerful circular movements unique to Tai Chi. Participants will learn a set of movements to practice on their own which includes the elements that make Tai Chi work for health. Tai Chi helps develop balance, flexibility, and resilience while releasing stress and physical tension. This series is suitable for all ages and abilities and will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Thursdays in June. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Instructor Mary Christianson of Minnesota Tai Chi has trained with well-known modern masters and has 40 years’ experience.
Waseca Public Library’s Bike Obstacle Course
Register for a 15-minute family window to try out Waseca Public Library’s bike obstacle course, featuring a ramp, a tunnel, water obstacles, and more. The obstacle course event will take place in the library parking lot from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, June 11. Register by calling 507-835-2910.
Tails and Tales: Summer Reading Program Begins at Local Libraries
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System will be holding its annual summer reading program for kids and teens starting in June. The program is designed to encourage kids to read over the summer so they don’t lose the reading skills they learned over the school year. The theme this year is titled Tails and Tales. Animals and stories have always been a great pairing, from E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web to Mo Willems’s Elephant and Piggie series.
In addition to the summer reading challenge where kids read to win prizes, the libraries will be holding virtual events, providing grab-and-go activity bags, and hosting a few outdoor events. While the libraries are open, the library will not be holding indoor events for kids until most kids are vaccinated.
Tell Your Story: Writing Workshops for Adults with Developmental Disabilities
Cow Tipping Press and Waseca Public Library have partnered to bring an innovative creative writing workshop series entitled Tell Your Story, for adults with developmental disabilities. This series will showcase the writers’ unique gifts and voice with the world. No experience, reading, or handwriting skills are necessary for students to participate. At the end of the course, the writers will walk away as published authors with their work included in a published book—a compilation of work written by all of the authors in this class.
The workshops will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 9-July 7 in Trowbridge Park. Due to limited space, registration is required. Stop by the Library or call 507-362-8462 to register.