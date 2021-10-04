Waseca’s placements per the Festival of Bands competition Oct. 2 are as follows:
Prelims:
1st Place in Class AAA Parade
1st Place in Class AAA Field
Finals:
4th Place Overall
Parade Sweepstakes Recipient
Overall Grand Champions
Waseca Bands made this comment Oct. 4 via Twitter:
“So proud of how our Jays did today! The best part is what’s going on in these pictures here. The community built within our program is special and at the end of the day, THAT is the most important thing. Scores, awards, etc. fade with time, but the band family is forever!”