Waseca’s placements per the Festival of Bands competition Oct. 2 are as follows:

Prelims:

1st Place in Class AAA Parade

1st Place in Class AAA Field

Finals:

4th Place Overall

Parade Sweepstakes Recipient

Overall Grand Champions

Waseca Bands made this comment Oct. 4 via Twitter:

“So proud of how our Jays did today! The best part is what’s going on in these pictures here. The community built within our program is special and at the end of the day, THAT is the most important thing. Scores, awards, etc. fade with time, but the band family is forever!”

Recommended for you

Load comments