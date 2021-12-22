The U of MN Southern Research and Outreach Center is under new leadership. Jason Stenzel of Waseca accepted the leadership role earlier this month serving as Director of Operations. Stenzel joined the SROC team in 2016 serving as Farm Manager/Maintenance Supervisor.
Under Stenzel’s leadership, the SROC looks forward to continuing strong partnerships with the local ag community that promote multidisciplinary research and outreach programs to enhance agricultural production systems across southern Minnesota.