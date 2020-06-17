With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Relay For Life of Waseca County will be participating in a statewide Stronger Together an additional campaign to support the life saving mission of the American Cancer Society
Cancer patients are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19. By having the option to participate in a local Relay For Life event online it allows everyone — including cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers — to safely join with others to celebrate, remember, and fight back.
“With our local Relay For Life and other events that fuel the American Cancer Society’s mission altered drastically due to COVID-19, the fight against cancer is at risk,” said Rick Jeddeloh – Community Relations Director. “But it’s a fight that can’t be cancelled, postponed, or rescheduled. Cancer won’t stop. So, neither can we.”
The Relay For Life of Waseca County joins 70 others from across Minnesota in fundraising and activities from June 8 - August 1. Then, on August 1, participants will “gather” for an online celebration to honor survivors, recognize sponsors and participants, and the other ceremonies typically held at Relay events.
The Relay For Life of Wasca County will be holding a luminaria ceremony at the Mayo Clinic Health System campus at a date TBD. Other activities will depend on CDC recommendations at that time.
Join the fight against cancer from home and a part of the alternative Relay For Life of Waseca County. Sign up today at RelayForLife.org/wasecacountymn. Look for more information on the Waseca County Relay For Life facebook page.