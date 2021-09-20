Hosted by Farmamerica, a pumpkin party will celebrate the fall 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7367 360th Ave., Waseca.
This is a returning event, back after a break in 2020. Enjoy an afternoon on the farm checking off items on your fall to-do list including: pick your own pumpkin; pumpkin decorating; trick or treat around the farm sites; wagon rides; petting zoo; vincent the gypsy horse; corn maze; crafts; sensory bins; lunchbox food truck; B-Lo Zero snow cones; and self-guided tours.
Admission is $12 for adults and $10 children; 2 and under are admitted free; Farmamerica members a passholders also free. Kids get a free pumpkin with admission.