A Waseca man was driving one of two vehicles involved in a crash in Freeborn County Monday that claimed the life of a teenage girl.
At about 2:40 p.m. Monday a Peterbilt tractor driven by Daniel Petracek, 57, of Waseca was traveling northbound on Highway 13 in the Manchester Township and a Ford Fiesta was traveling eastbound on County Road 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.
Grace Zimmerman, 16, of Alden, Minnesota received fatal injuries from the crash, the report says. She was the driver of the Ford Fiesta that collided with the Peterbilt tractor.
According to the Minnesota crash report the road conditions were wet.
Petracek received no injuries as reported and both were wearing seatbelts.
The Freeborn County Sheriff, Albert Lea Fire Department ad the Manchester Fire Department assisted in the crash.