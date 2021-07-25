Christopher Hinton, director of veterans services for Waseca County, was elected Monday as second vice president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers at NACVSO’s annual business meeting and training summit.
Hinton, a Navy veteran, has served for several years as legislative director for NACVSO and for the Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officers. As second vice president, he will perform the duties of president in the absence of the present and the first vice president, and serve as a member of NACVSO’s Executive Board, the governing body of the association.
Since 1989, NACVSO has advocated for government policies that serve veterans and supported the nation’s nearly 1,700 county veterans service officers. CVSOs are local government employees responsible for helping veterans and their families in their communities access their benefits. CVSOs can help advocate for veterans and their families with the VA, connect them to state and local resources and identify gaps in policies that serve the veterans in their communities.