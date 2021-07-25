The detour for the Hwy. 60 project between Eagle Lake and Elysian (Phase 1) will remain in place longer than expected due to drainage issues.
The (Phase 1) detour that was expected to be removed around Friday, July 23 will now be extended to around Friday, July 30, weather permitting. The detour consists of Hwy. 14 and Waseca County Road 3.
Construction on a portion of Hwy. 60 between the City of Elysian to the junction with Hwy. 13 in Waterville (Phase 2) began earlier this month. The full implementation of the Phase 2 detour will begin upon the removal of the Phase 1 detour. Traffic will be detoured to Hwy. 13 in Waterville, Le Sueur County Road 12 (Tetonka Lake Road), Le Sueur County Road 11 and Hwy. 60.
Construction of the Hwy. 60 project is still expected to be completed in October.
The improvements will provide a smoother roadway and increase safety.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.