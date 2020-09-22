Waseca police have received more than a handful of reports about stolen or damaged campaign signs, specifically Joe Biden and Donald Trump signs around Waseca.
The reports have come in since Aug. 31 with potentially more stolen or damaged signs going unreported.
Waseca Police Captain Kris Markeson said political signs are considered personal property and are placed on private property. Taking the signs is theft and is a misdemeanor if the value of the property is under $500.
He shared that so far a majority of the signs have been found and returned to the owner.
“The theft of political signs may be considered by some to be harmless,” Markeson said. “Stealing campaign signs is disrespectful and diminishes the ability for everyone to freely express their opinion.”
People can report stolen campaign signs to the Waseca Police Department and can do so by contacting the department. Markeson said that it may also be helpful for residents to mark signs with their address in small letters in permanent marker so if they are recovered they can be returned.
A Waseca Police Department Facebook post on the damage and thefts read: “We should all be free to show support for the candidate of our choice and not have to worry about our property being stolen or damaged. Elections can be emotionally charged events for many. Stealing campaign signs does nothing to change anyone’s mind and is disrespectful to the rights of all. We don’t need to add any more to the frustrations 2020 has brought. Please, just leave other people’s property alone.”