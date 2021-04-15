The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recognized 77 wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) in southeastern Minnesota for outstanding permit compliance, according to a April 15 announcement.
To receive this recognition, facilities were required to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations, and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time, and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.
The following regional facilities are among those who have received the award:
- Nerstrand WWTP, Nerstrand
- Blooming Prairie WWTP, Blooming Prairie
- Minnesota Department of Transportation-Heath Creek Rest Area, Northfield
- Meriden Township WWTP, Owatonna
- MNDOT Straight River Rest Area, Owatonna
- Owatonna WWTP, Owatonna
- Dodge Center WWTP, Dodge Center
- Ellendale WWTP, Ellendale
- Kasson WWTP, Kasson
- Kenyon WWTP, Kenyon
- Waseca WWTP, Waseca
- CenterPoint Energy-Waterville, Waterville
- Waterville WWTP, Waterville
- Le Sueur WWTP, Le Sueur
- Lonsdale WWTP, Lonsdale
“The MPCA appreciates the considerable efforts by permittees and operators to protect and preserve water quality, especially during a global pandemic” said Dana Vanderbosch, municipal division director at the MPCA. “It is this kind of essential and difficult work that has kept Minnesotans and the environment protected during these unprecedented times.”
A total of 292 wastewater treatment plants across the state are being recognized for the award. Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. Community, institution, or treatment plant size were not factors in awarding the certificates, according to the news release.
A complete list of winners can be found on the MPCA’s Wastewater Treatment Facility Operations Award webpage.