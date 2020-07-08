Fairytale and Folklore Festival: Jessica Day George Author Event
Newbery Honor Award winner Jessica Day George (author of the Tuesdays at the Castle series, the Westfalin trilogy, and the Rose Legacy series) will speak about how her stories vary from other fairytales and why she wanted to write about princesses at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival. This event will be held online via Zoom on Tuesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/festival.
This event is a part of the Fairytale and Folklore Festival. The Festival features a who's who of fairytale and folktale authors and illustrators ready to share their stories and craft. Connect to these stories through enhanced story walks, a shadow puppet performance and workshop, book clubs, ukelele sing-a-longs, craft projects, and more.
Presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. The Festival is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act [LS-00-19-0024-19] grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Kids Author Event: Jacqueline West
Join Jacqueline West, the author of The Books of Elsewhere and The Collector series, for a morning talking about wishes, spells, thrills, and powerful magic. This event will be held online via Zoom on Thursday, July 16 at 10 a.m. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
Presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System and sponsored by the Friends of the Le Sueur Public Library.
Beauty and the Beast Storywalk
Become part of the legendary Beauty and the Beast story as part of Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival between 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 on the Doodlebug Trail in Waseca (between Peterson Grain and Maple Terrace) and between 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 in Legion Park in Le Sueur. At this socially-distanced event, pages from Beauty and the Beast by Ursula Jones will be installed along an outdoor path in the park. As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in the story. The story will be enhanced by a creative team led by Melissa Donner, which brings the pages alive through props, activities, and surprises.
Presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. The Festival is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act [LS-00-19-0024-19] grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Sip some beer and discuss Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. Book club begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 via Zoom. Geared for ages 21+.
Level Up: Camp Letter Home
A yeti invasion? A prank involving sour milk? Kids will imagine a summer camp experience gone wrong and write a persuasive letter home to get them out of camp early! This free creative writing workshop begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20 via Zoom and is geared for ages 7-12. Register by July 19 at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
Solar Robot Lab
Build a multi-function solar robot. Participants will get to keep the robot they make. This free event begins at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 via Zoom. and is exclusively for ages 13-18. Register by July 13 at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.