Minnesota 4-H’ers from 87 counties arrived with over 2,272 animals at the 2021 “Great Minnesota Get-Together” for this year’s 4-H livestock encampment, which was held Wednesday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 29.
Minnesota 4-H’ers have been preparing for this event all summer long. Members consider several components when deciding to exhibit livestock, including selection and preparation of the animal; educational programming; scholarship applications; and participation at county fairs.
Results from Waseca County participants at the Minnesota 4-H State Fair Livestock Shows include:
Beef
Payden Loverink — Commercial Junior Yearling — 3rd place; Beef showmanship participant
Olivia Johnson — Black Angus Registered Spring Calf — 2nd place, purple ribbon; Beef showmanship participant
Addison Kelm — Registered Shorthorn/Shorthorn Plus Cow/Calf pair — 3rd place, purple ribbon; Beef showmanship participant
Abigail Miller — Crossbred and Other Breeds Market Steer — 1st place, purple ribbon, Reserve Champion Division 3 Crossbred Steer; Beef showmanship participant
Stranton Oftedahl — Crossbred and Other Breeds Market Steer — 2nd place
Sydney Koziolek — Prospect Steer Calf — 4th place; Beef showmanship participant
Dairy
Jadyn White — Holstein Registered Winter Calf — Red ribbon
Maia Bartelt — Holstein Grade Spring Yearling — Red ribbon
Meat Goat
Eliza Sankovitz — Senior Yearling Meat Breeding Doe — Blue ribbon; Meat Goat Showmanship participant
Ella Krautkremer — Meat Market Goat Wether — Red ribbon; Meat Goat Showmanship participant
Whitnie Norton — Meat Market Goat Wether — Red ribbon; Meat Goat Showmanship participant
Cole Schlueter — Meat Market Goat Wether — Blue ribbon, Champion Medium Weight Market Goat; Reserve Champion Senior Meat Goat Showmanship
Griffin Krautkremer — Meat Market Goat Doe — Blue Ribbon — Reserve Champion Lightweight Meat Market Doe; Meat Goat Showmanship participant
Rabbit
Ashley Hagen — Mini Rex Senior Buck — Blue ribbon
Izley Boerner — Netherland Dwarf Senior Buck — Red ribbon
Chloe Vogt — Other Small Breed Junior Buck — Blue Ribbon
Sheep
Karley Hamilton — Fleece judging — Blue ribbon; Intermediate Lamb Lead — 5th place; Wether Dam Black Face Ewe Lamb — Red ribbon
Bailey Hodgkins — Lamb lead participant; Wether Dam Black Face Ewe Lamb — Red ribbon
Kloe Wadd — Lamb lead participant; Market Lamb Black Face — Blue ribbon
Cole Gartner — Market Lamb Black Face — Blue ribbon
Cody Gartner — Market Lamb Black Face — Blue ribbon
Swine
Ethan Strenge — Crossbred January Gilt — 1st place ribbon, Purple ribbon; Breeding Gilt Showperson Advanced Division — 3rd place, Champion Crossbred Gilt, Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt
Paige Johnson — Crossbred Market Barrow — Blue ribbon
---
Education is integral in the “learn by doing” philosophy of 4-H.
As part of the educational component, Minnesota 4-H requires every youth participating in the livestock encampment to participate in a livestock interview. Examples of the interview process include an online knowledge test, skill-a-thons, and personal interviews about their project area. Youth from Waseca County who were recognized for their knowledge with interview callbacks included:
Rabbit — Izley Boerner
Beef — Olivia Johnson, Sydney Koziolek, Stranton Oftedahl
Dairy — Maia Bartelt
Meat Goat — Whitnie Norton, Eliza Sankovitz
Along with interviews, all 4-H youth participating in livestock programming are required to complete the Livestock Quality Assurance and Ethics (LQA&E) Training. Through this certification, youth are educated on biosecurity, educating the public on the role of livestock, and caring for their animal’s welfare.
Many 4-H participants also have the opportunity to finance their education as recipients of scholarships. This year the Dairy Project continued with the 12th annual Dairy Showcase and award special recognition and scholarships to 25 outstanding participants based on their dairy industry knowledge, 4-H dairy project involvement, along with state fair dairy show results. The annual 4-H Purple Ribbon Auction sponsored by the Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association (MLBA) presented 48 scholarships to youth with well-rounded leadership, community service and livestock involvement throughout their 4-H career.
Abigail Miller, of the Janesville Jacks & Jills 4-H Club, with her purple ribbon Market Steer, were selected to participate in the 4-H Purple Ribbon Auction.
4-H not only produces purple ribbon animals, but more importantly is focused on producing purple ribbon kids. Congratulations to all the youth that participated in the Livestock Encampment at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair.