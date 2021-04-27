A virtual Medicare class is scheduled for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. Class participants will learn the Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from the benefits and how to research the Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.
The class is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11. Space is limited. Visit mnraaa.org/calendar to sign up for the class.