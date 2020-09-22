The Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution week every year Sept. 17-23 with Waseca Mayor Roy Srp reading a proclamation for it at a recent meeting. To kick off the celebration was “Bells Across America” where bells were rung for one minute simultaneously across the nation.
In Waseca, bells of different varieties were rung on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m.
A group of DAR members and Waseca County residents rang bells in front of the Waseca County Courthouse while also waving the American Flag, with people waving or honking their horns as they drove by.
Church bells were heard ringing during this one minute long tradition as well as the fire hall bell and first grade student bell ringers at Hartley Elementary.
The first graders rang the bells in their classroom while studying their U.S. Constitution lesson.
This part of the celebration is to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
The DAR petitioned Congress in 1955 to dedicate Sept. 17-23 each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted this resolution on Aug. 2, 1956.
In a DAR press release it states the three main reasons for this celebration; to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787, to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.