2nd annual 6x6 artwork sale to be held at the Waseca Art Center

The popular original artwork sale is back at the Waseca Art Center on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. Artists from across the globe have participated in this event in the past. Andrew Breck, WAC Artistic Director said that “we have seen a slight decline in the quantity of the donated artwork due to not hosting community events dedicated to making art for this fundraiser. The quality of work this year is exceptional. With the success of the artwork sale last year it was inevitable that we would host this fundraiser again.”
Last year the Waseca Art Center raised over $1000 with that money going into art education, art programming and other art related events - as well as created funds to match sales from the Waseca High School Art Team who then were able to participate in The Memory Project which is a global art exchange program.
The Waseca Art Center has been soliciting artists to participate since the last event. Artists of any age and skill level are asked to donate up to four 6”x6” pieces of artwork; some people send their work in frames, some are ready to hang on the wall and some could be framed or pinned to the wall. Artwork sells for $25 each. This year a presale will be held on www.wasecaartcenter.org beginning Thursday, Nov. 5. Anyone who purchases in advance through the presale will be put in a drawing and chosen at at random. The first name to be drawn will have the first chance to select which piece they would like. After the presale selections - the remaining art will be available for $25 each on a first come, first serve basis.
Stop in to the Waseca Art Center to view the 6x6 artwork on display in the front window. Hours of operation are Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursday - Friday noon-7 p.m. Four local artists are also on display; the Waseca Art Center is a non profit organization hosting free art galleries and is always open to everyone.