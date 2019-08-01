The Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center will be taking applications for the 2019-20 School Supply Program. Waseca County families with proof of income eligibility and Waseca County residency may apply. Applications will be accepted on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Waseca Area Food Shelf on 113 2nd Ave NW.
Required paperwork includes 30 days proof of income (pay stub, bank statement, current paperwork from Social Security/Disability), proof of county assistance (EBT cards not acceptable), proof of residency in Waseca County (current bill from the month of July/August 2019 with legal name and street address) and a state ID/driver’s license.
School Supply Distribution Day is Aug. 20 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Waseca Area Food Shelf.
The School Supply Program provides basic school supplies for students to successfully start the academic year. Guardians are responsible to purchase additional supplies required by the school district.