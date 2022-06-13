...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Agronomy Field Tour will be held on Tuesday, June 21 at the Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., in the administration building. The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the SROC Administration Building with Ed Usset speaking on Commodity Outlook. The program will then move outside to the field on tour wagons. The field tour will conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. with lunch and time for Q & A. The tour will be held rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be held in the SROC Administration Building.
The $35 registration fee includes handout materials, morning refreshments and lunch. CEUs for certified crop advisors are available. The Center is located at the west edge of Waseca, across from Loon Lake.
Discussions will include early season weed control, controlling escaped weeds, corn growth and development, cover crop research, improving soil health and liquid manure application.