The Agronomy Field Tour will be held on Tuesday, June 21 at the Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., in the administration building. The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the SROC Administration Building with Ed Usset speaking on Commodity Outlook. The program will then move outside to the field on tour wagons. The field tour will conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. with lunch and time for Q & A. The tour will be held rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be held in the SROC Administration Building.

The $35 registration fee includes handout materials, morning refreshments and lunch. CEUs for certified crop advisors are available. The Center is located at the west edge of Waseca, across from Loon Lake.

Discussions will include early season weed control, controlling escaped weeds, corn growth and development, cover crop research, improving soil health and liquid manure application.

For more information, visit the SROC Web site at http://sroc.cfans.umn.edu or call (507) 837-5629.

