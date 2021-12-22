After multiple postponements from Birds Eye and increasing impatience among councilors and residents regarding the odor from the vegetable processing facility’s wastewater treatment pond, representatives from the Waseca plant and Conagra’s corporate team visited Waseca City Council at the Dec. 21 meeting.
“We kept hundreds of jobs here in Waseca by building this beautiful facility within a couple miles from our existing facility,” Plant Manager Ralph Castro said in his comments to the council. “This system is a wastewater system for vegetable processing. It is not unusual to have odors at different levels throughout the year … our goal is to minimize odors to the greatest extent feasible so they are not a nuisance to our neighbors.”
Later in the meeting, Castro acknowledged Birds Eye was eliminating 50 to 52 full-time employee positions as the Waseca facility transitions to a purely processing facility without retail. Those positions have been transferred to Wisconsin, where some Waseca employees have been offered positions.
With regard to his plans to reduce the odor, Castro said Conagra — the Chicago-based packaged goods holding company that owns Birds Eye — has invested $16 million to reduce odors in Waseca and plans to invest another $5 million. They have also added additional staffing and are in the process of updating their screen system, he said, which will aid in filtering out the solids in the holding pond, which decompose and are the main source of the odor.
Throughout the conversation between the council and representatives from Birds Eye, representatives responded to questions regarding when and by how much the odor will be reduced, saying it is unrealistic to expect the smell to ever 100% go away.
Councilor Ted Conrath asked why similar operations in Owatonna and Montgomery don’t cause such bad odors for the residents of those towns. Castro responded by saying he’s been to Owatonna and Montgomery and experienced odors in those towns as well.
Councilor Allan Rose said he would like to give the residents of Waseca an idea of how much longer they are going to have to put up with the odor.
“They want some hope,” Rose said. “I’m just trying to give them some kind of a timeline.”
“We are investing millions of dollars to improve this facility,” Castro replied. “When we receive odor complaints, we do get out there … we walk it, we look for the odor and we try to figure out what the cause of the spike is.”
Councilor John Mansfield, who had been expressing frustration with Birds Eye for months at City Council as well as Economic Development Authority meetings, said he wanted to follow up with Castro’s comments about the millions of dollars they’ve invested in studying the problem.
“How much does it cost to fix it? Because it’s the smell of money leaving Waseca,” Mansfield said, adding businesses have called him complaining about the “absolutely putrid” smell bothering their clients. “The city has just taken extreme taxpayer dollars to build a 16-inch water main out there, given you a 20-year tax abatement, and I understand you’re reducing your workforce?”
Mansfield went on to recall how he and his wife have had guests over from out of town during the summer and they haven’t been able to go outside or open the windows because of the “rancid” odor.
“And to say that you’ve done studies, that you’re looking at millions of dollars — that’s fine, but I’d like an actual commitment to fix the problem,” he said. “I’m not asking for 100%, but it’s insufferable for the citizens of Waseca.”
Castro replied that he would not commit to eliminating it 100%.
“We are making it better,” he said. “It’s going to get better year over year and it has gotten better year over year.”
Mayor Roy Srp said he felt Waseca residents were being fair in not expecting the odor to go away entirely, although he said he knew personally of a business that had considered leaving town because of the odor, which he said was “not acceptable.”
Councilor Mark Christiansen said the smell didn’t faze him, personally, before asking Castro if he could have a tour of the plant sometime. He also thanked him for choosing to stay in Waseca and providing jobs to residents rather than relocating.
“It’s a part of life,” Christiansen said of the odor. “Last time I checked, we’re an agricultural community.”
With regard to the new Birds Eye facility, which is likely to see activity in the first quarter of 2022 and a 20-30% increase in production compared to the old plant, Mansfield asked if the increased production would lead to the odor worsening.
“As I pointed out earlier, multiple times, the reason for the odor is the solids and the sludge,” Castro replied, adding the new screen house should remove more of the solids from the pond. “It would be silly to build a $265 million facility and not expect to get more production out there.”
In terms of the odor improving over time, Srp said the council will be paying close attention and looking to its constituents for feedback.
“I think the citizens will be the gauge,” he said.