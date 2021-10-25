Halloween is when sweet and scary come together. For area residents looking for a relaxing, seasonal activity, that can often mean arts and crafts that not everybody was taught to do properly.
Thankfully, Hammer and Stain SoMN, a do-it-yourself workshop and studio located on State Street in Waseca’s commercial district, was here to help on Friday with a cookie decorating workshop.
The session began with about 20 adults and children gathered around Dana Sellers, teacher and manager of Hammer and Stain SoMN, as she presented how to artfully decorate a Halloween cookie. As she piped and dragged, she narrated various tips and methods for making the perfect design.
Among the tips Sellers gave her class were to pipe the frosting by squeezing at the top of the bag — squeezing with one’s fingertips causes the frosting to burst out the top of the bag — and to keep some distance between the bag’s tip and the cookie while piping.
“Then just kind of drag it, almost like you’re laying a string down,” Sellers explained.
Also, after applying on the first layer of frosting, the decorator can shake the cookie to make sure any gaps in frosting coverage are filled in, rather than spreading the frosting with one’s fingers. The decorator should also wait for that first layer of frosting to dry before adding additional designs, lest the new frosting sink into the still-drying layer.
Once the educational portion of the workshop wrapped up, everybody went back to their seats to begin crafting their own masterpieces.
For Angie Lawson and her daughter Kelsey Lawson, who worked together to establish a green bottom layer of frosting, the workshop was a nice way to bond before the holidays.
Eliza Moreno and her daughter Niva Flores came for similar reasons. Moreno had never decorated cookies before and wanted to give her daughter an evening to explore something she enjoyed.
“Niva likes it but I’m not a good teacher,” Moreno said. Flores said that she was enjoying the activity, without ever taking her eyes off the bottom white layer of frosting on her cookie.
Amanda Riehm came with friends.
“It’s girls night,” she said. Riehm had never decorated Halloween cookies before, although she had decorated cookies for Valentine’s day.
“We found out we’re not very good at it but the kids eat it anyway,” she said. Her friends laughed.
Sellers, who has been teaching workshops at Hammer and Stain for three years, said that although she is not naturally a teacher, she has always enjoyed crafts.
“It’s relaxing, it’s a nice outlet,” she said. “Just creating something of your own and being able to put that in your home.”
Part of the fun of crafts, she went on, is that one can always see their personal artistic style reflected in their work.
“Even when you look at somebody else’s and try to replicate it, you always have your own unique feel to it,” she said. “You’re always gonna have your own spin.”