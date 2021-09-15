The Waseca Bluejays were back at home on Tuesday as they hosted the Tri-City United Titans. The Bluejays were victorious as they swept the visiting Titans in three sets.
Despite earning the sweep, all three sets that the Bluejays won were close and hard fought. Waseca won the first set 25-19 before edging out the second set 25-23 and the third set 25-22.
The Bluejays saw a three-way tie for kills with freshman outside hitter Aliyah Taylor, junior middle hitter Avery Madsen and senior setter Sophie Potter all recording seven kills. Potter also recorded 11 assists, which ranked just behind freshman setter Siri Kuhns’ 16 assists for most on the team. Madsen recorded the team-high two ace serves.
On the defensive end, Madsen led the team with six blocks, followed by senior right hitter Samara Johnson with two blocks. Senior libero Jadyn Olsem and junior outside hitter Haylee Sommers led the Bluejays in digs with Olsem’s 10 digs and Sommers’ 9 digs.
Waseca will continue its five-home game stretch on Thursday when the Bluejays host Rochester Lourdes.