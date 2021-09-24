The JWP Bulldogs returned home Thursday night as the Bulldogs played host to the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights. The Bulldogs lost in four sets to the Knights, dropping them to 2-7 on the season.
Kenyon-Wanamingo took the first two sets of the game, defeating JWP 25-15 in the first set and 25-17 in the second set. The Bulldogs came back and won the third set 25-22 before dropping the fourth and final set 25-23 to the Knights.
The Bulldogs were led by seniors Alexa Cords, Mara Richardson, Sydney Gahlon and Claire Adams on offense. Cords recorded a team-high nine kills to go along with two ace serves. Gahlon led the team in ace serves with three ace serves, as well as seven kills. Richardson recorded eight kills and 14 assists and Adams recorded five kills and 13 assists.
On defense, senior libero Andra Armstrong posted a team-high 22 digs, with Richardson’s 17 digs and Gahlon’s 10 digs right behind her. Junior Jessa Westphal led the team with four blocks.
As a team, JWP recorded 33 kills, five ace serves, 75 digs and 10 blocks.
The Bulldogs are back in action on Saturday when they travel to play St. James Area in a non-conference matchup.