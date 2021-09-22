The Waseca boys and girls cross country teams made the trip out to Bancroft Bay Park to take part in the Albert Lea Invitational on Tuesday.
The boys team recorded a team score of 108 and finished in sixth place out of six teams. Finishing in front of them was Owatonna (102), Red Wing (87), Faribault (73), Albert Lea (71) and Rochester John Marshall (58).
Isaac Feldkamp was the highest-placed Bluejay, finishing in third place overall with a time of 19:05.9. Behind him was Joe Feldkamp, who placed ninth with a time of 22:06.4, and Addison Sampson, who finished 18th with a time of 21:00.3.
The Bluejays also saw finishes from Solomon Wilson (38th), Cade Kalbow (40th), Bobby Mortensen (41st) and Tyler Jellum (42nd).
The girls team recorded a team score of 49 and placed second out of four teams, just behind first place Faribault with a team score of 39.
Waseca’s top runner was Ella Dufault, who finished in first place out of all of the runners with a time of 20:58.2, which was nearly a minute faster than the second-place runner. Callie Dufault was right behind her, finishing in fourth place with a time of 23:14.0.
The Bluejays also had finishes from Cora McCabe (13th), Alayna Akers (16th), Evelyn O’Brien (18th), Kya Hoof (26th) and Norah Schimming (31st).