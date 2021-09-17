The Waseca girls tennis team (2-10, 0-3 BSC-East) traveled to Blue Earth on Thursday as the Bluejays were hosted by the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers. The Bluejays split the singles matches with BEA and dropped two of the three doubles matches, falling 4-3 against BEA.
No. 1 singles player Cecelia Huttemier and No. 2 singles player Sarah Robbins dropped the first two singles matches. Huttemier fell 7-5, 6-1 to Addison Armstrong and Robbins fell 6-3, 6-3 to Marissa Benz.
Waseca would bounce back, finding wins with No. 3 singles player Nicola DeJager and No. 4 singles player Takya Schoenrock. DeJager defeated Allie Lopez 6-4, 7-5, while Schoenrock defeated Lauren Survis 6-4, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles of Jaidence Medina and Miranda Breck fell to BEA’s No. 1 doubles of Kylie Rosenau and Grace Hanson. Medina and Breck lost 6-3, 6-0 to Rosenau and Hanson.
Waseca’s No. 2 doubles of Mia Kanewischer and Addie Pfeifer fell 6-1, 6-0 against the Buccaneers’ No. 2 doubles of Olivia Dutton and Ella Survis.
The third doubles match saw the Bluejays’ No. 3 doubles of Sarah Haley and Addie Bomsta fight back for a 2-6, 7-6, 10-3 victory against BEA’s No. 3 doubles Carol Schrader and Karissa Lopez.
The Bluejays will be back in action as they host Red Wing on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Waseca.