The Waseca Bluejays returned home on Friday and the Bluejays played host to the Tri-City United Titans in a non-conference matchup set up under the lights. Waseca pulled out a 22-8 victory over TCU behind a very offensive-minded first half and a defensive-minded second half.
Led out on the field by junior quarterback Oliver O’Brien, the Bluejays offense was rolling against the Titans as the Bluejays recorded all three of their scoring drives against TCU in the first half.
Things got started on the first drive of the game, as Waseca fielded the ball to begin the game.
The Bluejays started driving down the field and junior running back Kyle Ahlschlager ran up the middle, then broke out to the outside for a 15-yard touchdown. Combined with a successful two-point conversion with O’Brien, the Bluejays took an early 8-0 lead.
Waseca would force a punt and the offense would also get it done on their second drive of the game.
Facing some pressure from TCU’s defensive line, O’Brien stepped back and fired the ball down field, landing just past the outstretched arms of a Titans defensive back and into the arms of senior wide receiver Isaac Potter, giving the Bluejays a two-possession lead.
“[O’Brien] is developing as a quarterback right now,” said Waseca coach Eric Teders. “It’s his third varsity game and each week he seems to get better, reads the defense well, throws the ball well. He’s a heck of a runner too, so he’s really starting to develop.”
The Waseca offense would capitalize on one more scoring drive of the half with senior running back Mason DeKruif punching the ball in from two yards out after a successful Waseca drive. With another successful two-point conversion, the Bluejays walked into halftime up 22-0.
While the first half was filled with plenty of offensive action for Waseca, the second half played out much differently, as the Bluejays were forced to rely more on their defense throughout most of the second half.
The second half saw Waseca’s defense out on the field for most of the time, with TCU taking time off the clock and forcing the Bluejays offense to come out cold whenever Waseca had an offensive opportunity.
“The second half, we didn’t play bad, they got the ball, had a fake punt and they basically had the ball almost the whole third quarter,” Teders said. “We got the ball back and our offense turned it over a couple times and our defense was on the field most of the second half.”
Faced with plenty of chances to turn the tides in their favor, the Titans finally broke through a battle tested Waseca defense with just under five minutes remaining on an impressive pass and catch touchdown. TCU converted a two-point conversion of its own, cutting Waseca’s lead down to 22-8.
The Titans offense still got more chances in do-or-die time to try to make a late game comeback against the Bluejays.
Waseca held TCU to a must-go-for-it fourth down conversion near midfield. The Titans quarterback had his receiver with about a foot of separation, but the ball ended up getting swatted down, which gave some life to a Bluejays defense working overtime in the second half.
The Bluejays held off the Titans down the remaining stretch of the game behind some great plays made in the Waseca secondary.
“We had problems getting pressure on the quarterback tonight, it’s something we haven’t dealt with all year and really put a lot of pressure on our secondary to cover their wide receivers,” Teders said. “Those guys stepped up time and time again. Even the touchdown pass, Ollie [O’Brien] had great coverage in the corner…if that’s what it takes to score on us, we’re going to be a pretty good team.”