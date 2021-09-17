Waseca’s boys and girls cross country made their way to Lake Marion Campground on Thursday as the Bluejays participated in the Hutchinson Invitational.
The Waseca girls cross country team placed fifth with a team score of 151, falling behind fourth-place Waconia (127), third-place Mankato West (81), second-place Mankato East (76) and first-place Marshall (62).
The girls were powered by a second-place finish by junior Ella Dufault, who finished with a time of 20:09.04. Dufault was nearly a minute off of first-place finisher Isabelle Schmitz of Hutchinson, who finished with a time of 19:08.34.
Waseca also saw finishes from Callie Dufault (17th), Evelyn O’Brien (40th), Alayna Akers (44th), Kya Hoof (48th) and Stella Omtvedt (56th).
Waseca’s boys cross country did not field a complete team, so they did not finish with a team score, but saw finishes from three runners.
Freshman Isaac Feldkamp recorded the best time for the Bluejays, as Feldkamp placed 14th with a time of 18:38.35.
Waseca also saw finishes from junior Joe Feldkamp, who placed 35th with a time of 19:55.42, and junior Addison Sampson, who finished 47th with a time of 20:23.18.
The boys and girls cross country teams will travel to Albert Lea on Tuesday to take part in the Albert Lea Invitational.