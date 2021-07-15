"We are ecstatic to see our years of planning really come to life as we enter the public phase of the “Rooted & Growing” capital campaign" Farmamerica Executive Director Jessica Rollins proclaimed Thursday morning at an event publicly announcing the the public phase of the "Rooted and Growing" capital campaign.
The Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center (Farmamerica) was established by the Minnesota legislature in 1978 to preserve, celebrate, and promote the state’s rich connection to agriculture. With funds provided by a variety of associations and individuals, Farmamerica has raised a total of $459,075 towards a goal of $850,000 for the purpose of completing renovations that will update the experience and allow for the site to educate people about agriculture through sensory experiences, hands-on activities, educational programs, and family events. The site improvements are intended to allow for Farmamerica to double the number of visitors to more than 20,000 each year.
"You can help us bring the next stage of this project to life. You can help us build the “Agriculture Around You”
Discovery Center so it can be open to the public in 2022." Rollins announced, "You can donate today so that thousands of visitors each year, young and old, can better understand the story of agriculture today and its possibilities for the future."
With plans to improve learning and interactivity, Farmamerica is working towards ensuring a more informed generation of guests. "This campaign is about moving forward as we make this experience accessible to more people and revitalize this hidden gem of a program." Farmamerica board member Jeanne Popp said.
With the funds raised to this point, renovations to the Farmamerica Welcome Lobby are already underway and with a plan for the remainder of capital raised in this campaign to be used for the the installation of interactive displays and experiences, new engaging programs to connect people year-round with agriculture in their everyday lives, exhibits in the feed mill classroom and an inclusive playground on site.
Farmamerica board member Julie Tesch noted how exciting it was to see the traditional museum experience evolve into something more, "It's fun to see the progress as we create a much more interactive experience for visitors."
Rollins noted during the announcement, "Through extensive groundwork at the state capital, we will receive an additional $250,000 in 2022 from the State of Minnesota. So, thank you, to all Minnesota tax payers, because we recognize this is your hard-earned money also helping Farmamerica move forward."
Farmamerica's goal is to connect people with the evolution of agriculture by being Minnesota’s center for agricultural interpretation. The organization has stated that as part of their mission they hope to educate people on how agriculture has shaped Minnesota and continues to be a driving factor in the economy that has a rich history.
Farmamerica board member Dan Hoffman said, "What a great improvement for the state of Minnesota and the Agricultural center."
It's clear that the team at Farmamerica intend to continue to improve and create a welcoming environment for a new generation to allow for people to know how the food purchased at a grocery store got their and who the men and women who produce it are.
Local farmer Scott Singlestad said, "We hope to make sure we present modern agriculture to the consumers." Board member Vicky Singlestad added, "We look forward to informing the public of where their food comes from. Farmamerica gives them answers to how local farms produce food and how our store shelves stay stocked."
Individuals looking to contribute to the future of Farmamerica or learn more about their plans with the Rooted & Growing campaign can go to https://www.farmamerica.org/capitalcampaign.
"Let’s continue to rally together, to be proud of our Minnesota farmers and the thousands of workers whose
jobs rely on them," said Rollins, "Now is the time to contribute to a cause that will help others personally connect with the importance of agriculture and excite them about the future of agriculture."