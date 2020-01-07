ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened tonight during which an officer and a suspect were shot. The incident happened after 8 p.m. tonight at a residence on the 900 block of Third Avenue Southeast in Waseca.
The Waseca police officer who was shot during the incident has been taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment. No additional information is available about the officer or the officer’s condition at this time.
The suspect in the shooting was also shot during the incident. The suspect was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital. No additional information is available about the suspect or the suspect’s condition at this time.
Waseca police officers were responding to a disturbance at the residence when the incident occurred.
BCA agents are on the scene and the investigation is in its very early stages. The BCA will provide an update during a news conference scheduled for tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. at Waseca Police Department, 303 S State St. in Waseca.