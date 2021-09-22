The Waseca Bluejays dropped to 2-11 on the season and 0-4 in the BSC-East on Tuesday when the Bluejays lost 4-3 to the New Ulm Eagles.
Waseca’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players both picked up wins with junior Cecelia Huttemier defeating New Ulm’s Makiah Otto 6-2, 6-4 and junior Sarah Robbins rallying back to beat Malia Emerson 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
The Bluejays suffered losses in both of the remaining singles matches.
No. 3 singles player Nicola DeJager fell to the Eagles’ Lydia King 6-0, 6-2 and No. 4 singles player Takya Schoenrock lost to Emily Guggisberg 6-2, 6-4, tying the teams up at 2-2.
Waseca dropped the first doubles game with No. 1 doubles players Jaidence Medina and Miranda Beck lost to New Ulm’s No. 1 doubles Lilian Merkel and Melaine Merkel 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
The No. 2 doubles pairing of freshmen Addie Pfeifer and Mia Kanewischer earned the Bluejays another win after defeating the No. 2 doubles pair of Lana Braun and Calyn Glaser 7-6(4), 6-3.
The Bluejays would ultimately fall to the Eagles with a loss from the No. 3 doubles pairing of sophomores Sarah Haley and Addie Bomsta. Haley and Bomsta fell 6-2, 6-2 to the No. 3 doubles of Katie Wilker and Nevaeh Ubl for New Ulm.