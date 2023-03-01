This is the four hour refresher course and that you have already completed the 8 hour course previously. This class will meet in person.
Acupressure to relieve stress, anxiety, insomnia and more (online)
Acupressure is an ancient healing art and self-help tool. It can offer great relief with no side effects and help you feel your best. Along with the specific points to help relieve stress, insomnia, anxiety, irritability and even weight gain, learn the nine master pressure points which are the most helpful and most frequently prescribed to help and assist every system in your body. A link will be sent prior to class.
Home Composting (online)
Wondering about how composting works, its benefits, and how to avoid common issues? Confused about what makes a good mix of “browns” and “greens?” You are not alone. Attend this session to learn why composting is more of an art rather than an exact science. Come with questions to this UMN Extension taught event. A link will be sent prior to class.
Game Coding: Mario Kart (online)
For grades 3-7. In this class, we introduce students’ programming concepts using Scratch. Scratch is a drag-and-drop creative coding platform developed by MIT. Students will be instructed to make a Mario Kart-style game. Then they can pick custom characters and track to customize their games. Basic computer skills are needed (basic keyboarding and using a mouse).