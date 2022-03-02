Have you ever noticed how once a year, usually in February or March, (March 2 this year), there are a lot of people walking around with an ash cross on their foreheads? Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season.
Lent is always 46 days before Easter Sunday. This is a 40-day season (not including Sundays) that should be marked by repentance and reflection before the ultimate celebration of Easter — the day Jesus rose from the dead. The 40-day period represents the time when Jesus was in the wilderness where he fasted and was tempted by the devil.
In many congregations the ashes are prepared by burning palm branches from the previous Palm Sunday.
The ashes are placed on the forehead for two main reasons. The first reason is to symbolize death. In Genesis 2:7 we read; “The Lord formed a man from the dust of the ground” and when we die, we return to dust. The second reason for the ashes on the forehead is to remind us of our need for repentance.
So, when we are invited to come forward to receive the ashes on this special Wednesday, we are expressing our desire to correct our faults and purify our hearts so we will be ready to celebrate Easter with the great joy knowing the hope we have in the death and resurrection of our Savior.
We have all received an invitation to a wedding at one time or another. It makes you feel special to be invited. Some invitations are more special than others. Fifty-three years ago I invited my wife, Linda, to accept an engagement ring as a promise to spend my life with her. It was an incredible day and she accepted my invitation.
The most incredible invitations are not found in envelopes. They are found in the Bible.
The Bible offers us invitation after invitation from God. In the beginning he invited Eve to marry Adam. He invited Noah to be a survivor. He invited David to be king of Israel, Nehemiah to rebuild Jerusalem and so many more. The greatest invitation was given by God’s only Son Jesus by the sacrifice of his life on the cross for our salvation. Our God is an inviting one. He invites us to come to him as he is preparing a place for us.
Isn’t it incredible that God gives us a choice? He offers us the invitation of eternal life but it is still up to us to choose. It is a critical decision and the decision is ours. What are you going to do with God’s invitation?
Gordon Elliott is pastor of St. Luke’s Church in Faribault. Contact the church at 507-334-6608 or see www.slcfaribault.com.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.