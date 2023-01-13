This week for word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what new careers they would pick if they had to do a career change. Here are some of the answers we received:
Nadine Grams-Yancey:
Landscaper
Tim Glende:
Commercial voice over work (Reading books on tape)
Muriel Jore:
I’m now retired but if I was going to change careers I would of gone into forensic. I find it very interesting.
Katie Sunflower:
A plumber
Holly Blanchard Jorgensen:
Growing up, I always wanted to be a professional cheerleader for a team in the professional football league. Didn’t quite make it.
Mark Leppert:
Paula Poundstone once joked that the reason adults ask kids what they want to be when they grow up is because they're looking for ideas. I'm just wondering if that's what's happening here.
Emily Jean:
If you had asked me this two years ago, I’d have said I want to be a writer and lookie what happened
Kathleen Bauer Cap:
My career choice was and always will be wife, mom, grandma. We made ends meet financially so I could stay home to raise our 5 children. The only change in life I would chosen was to go to college to be a teacher when I turned 50, that's when our youngest child graduated, but that's when grandkids started and the family grew. It was more important to be there to enjoy that next generation. A child's most important teacher is their parents. I do believe my 73 years of life's adventures and experiences serves as my education after graduation. Not all things can be found in college as you do in life. I now give my time as a paraprofessional in our school district, so in many ways I do teach. So I guess I did fulfill both of my career choices.