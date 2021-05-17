The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.
Friday, May 21
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 Fourth St. NW. Schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Saturday, May 22
Northfield Prairie Partners Chapter of Wild Ones 2021 Native Plant Sale• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Monday, May 24
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 43, 112 Fourth St. NE. Schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tuesday, May 25
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Via Zoom. For family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. Contact Tom Handrich at 952-445-0107 for additional information and a link to the meeting.
Wednesday, May 26
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.