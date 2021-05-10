The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.
Thursday, May 13
Cannon River Water Partnership Annual Meeting• 7-8 p.m., Via Zoom. Join at bit.ly/CRWPmeeting (ID: 86707008006, passcode: 283270) or by phone at +1 253-215-8782 (passcode: 283270).
Jumping Worms Program• 7 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. By Nancy Schumacher and working group.
Saturday, May 15
Rice County Historical Society's Annual Spring Flea Market• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. 507-332-2121 or rchs@rchistory.org.
Home and Garden Show• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dundas Dome, 2033-2198 Cannon Road, Northfield.
Cannon Valley Farmers' Market• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Tiffany Tripp at cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 507-491-8188.
Rice County Fair Food Truck Event• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Contact John Dvorak at jdvorak.ricecountyfair@gmail.com or call 952-594-4599 for more information.
Stewardship Day: Woodland Warriors• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Bring gloves, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water. Register online at River Bend.
Sacred Relics Of The Saints: Treasures Of The Church• 6 p.m., Church of St. Dominic, 104 Linden St. N, Northfield. Vatican collection of over 150 relics. http://TreasuresOfTheChurch.com.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Sunday, May 16
Rice County Fair Food Truck Event• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Contact John Dvorak at jdvorak.ricecountyfair@gmail.com or call 952-594-4599 for more information.
Monday, May 17
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Wednesday, May 19
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.