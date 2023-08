Thursday, Aug 31

Back to School Crafts-- 4 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St. Celebrate the start of the new school year with a trio of crafts you can use at school. This event is geared for ages 8-12.

Friday, Sep 01

Sean Benz-- 6:30-9:30 p.m., Corner Bar, 130 Main St. E., Waterville. Sean Benz enjoys singing and playing guitar to music that many enjoy, like Johnny Cash, Roger Miller, Buck Owens, Hank Williams, Sr, Eddie Arnold, Ritchie Valens, Elvis Presley, Rick Nelson, Bobby Vee, Bobby Vinton, Eddie Cochran and others.

Closed AA-- 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.

Saturday, Sep 02

Saturday Night Ribs-- 5 p.m., The 300 Club, 504 N. Main, Le Sueur. Ribs, fries, and a corn muffin for $12.99.

Alcoholics Anonymous-- 9:30 a.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.

Sunday, Sep 03

Monarch Migration and Tagging Class-- 1-2 p.m., Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Ln, Henderson. It's Monarch migration season. These butterflies are flitting all the way to Mexico, so let's learn how they make this incredible journey, more about their lives, and catch some to tag so we can track them when they arrive. All ages welcome. Tickets online.

Game Day-- 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.

Monday, Sep 04

Quilting-- 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.

T.O.P.S.-- 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.

Community Dinner-- 6-7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 80 N. Cordova Ave., Le Center.

Al-Anon-- 7 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.

Henderson Area Arts Group-- 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.

Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague-- 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.

Alcoholics Anonymous-- 8 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.

Tuesday, Sep 05

Classic Car Roll In-- 5-8 p.m., Downtown Henderson. One of the biggest roll-ins across the region in a beautiful downtown. Takes places every Tuesday, June-September.

AA and Al-Anon-- 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.

Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners-- 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.

Le Sueur Rotary Club-- 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.

Le Sueur Garden Club-- 1-2 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St, Le Sueur. Meetings are open to the public. Call Vi 507-665-3659.

Wednesday, Sep 06

Le Center Chamber of Commerce Meeting-- 8 a.m., at City Hall, Le Center.

Grief Support Group for Women-- 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.

Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague-- 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.

Thursday, Sep 07

Le Sueur Saddle Club-- 7:30-8:30 p.m., Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School, 511 1/2 N 4th St, Le Sueur. First Thursday of the month, at the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School Nov. through April, and at the Le Sueur Saddle Club Arena May through Oct, for more information call 507-246-5347.

Knights of Columbus-- 7 p.m., St. Mary's Social Hall, 165 N Waterville Ave., Le Center.

Le Sueur County Pheasants Forever Chapter-- 7:30 p.m., Montgomery American Legion, 102 Elm Ave SW. Call Greg Busch 507-744-2026.

Friday, Sep 08

Closed AA-- 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.

Saturday, Sep 09

Saturday Night Ribs-- 5 p.m., The 300 Club, 504 N. Main, Le Sueur. Ribs, fries, and a corn muffin for $12.99.

VFW Post 1803 Steak & Shrimp Dinner-- 5-8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club, 15 E Minnesota St.$12-$13.

Alcoholics Anonymous-- 9:30 a.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.

Sunday, Sep 10

St. Mary's family block party.-- 1-6 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 165 N Waterville Ave, Le Center. Food from Pizzeria 201, hotdogs and tacos will be available for purchase from the food trucks. Music from Gold Star Band will play from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.Free giveaways for kids courtesy from the Knights of Columbus. Freezies, cotton candy and popcorn. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the music. Picnic tables will be available.

Annual Ottawa Historic Ecumenical Prayer Service-- 12:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 39204 Whittier St, Ottawa. The public is invited to join The Ottawa Historians and the Le Sueur County Historical Society annual Ecumenical Prayer Service. Please join us to continue this Historic Community Tradition.

Ecumenical Prayer Service and Picnic-- 12:30 p.m., Ottawa Stone Church, 39120 Old Ottawa Rd., Le Sueur. The public is invited to join the The Ottawa Historians in the historic stone church. After the service is a harvest picnic (potluck) at Bur Oak Park. The Mankato Riverblenders Magic Quartet will provide the music. Eating utensils and beverages provided.

Harvest (Potluck) Picnic-- 1 p.m., Bur Oak Park, 38842 Exchange St, LeSueur. The Ottawa Historians and the Le Sueur County Historical Society invite the public for the Harvest (Potluck) Picnic featuring The Mankato Riverblenders Magic Quartet.Eating utensils and beverages will be provided. Personal Chairs and tables welcomed.In case of inclement weather, we will gather in the Ottawa Town Hall, 39120 Old Ottawa Rd, Le Sueur, MN 56058

Game Day-- 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.

Monday, Sep 11

Quilting-- 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.

T.O.P.S.-- 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.

Le Sueur City Council-- 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.

Al-Anon-- 7 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.

Alcoholics Anonymous-- 8 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.

Tuesday, Sep 12

Nature Detectives: Monarchs-- 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Ln, Henderson. In this monthly drop-off class, children will learn about a different topic during each class, have a chance to make a craft, and either meet an animal or hear a story before going home. Dress for the weather, as the group will be going on a hike each session.

AA and Al-Anon-- 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.

Le Sueur Rotary Club-- 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.

Jordan Chapter 108 - Order of the Eastern Star-- 8 p.m., Masonic Hall of Le Sueur, 128 N 5th St., Le Sueur.

Wednesday, Sep 13

Grief Support Group for Women-- 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.

Henderson City Council-- 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.

Thursday, Sep 14

VFW Post 1803 & Auxiliary-- 8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club lower level, 15 E. Minnesota St.

Friday, Sep 15

Closed AA-- 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.

Saturday, Sep 16

Fox Hollow Trail Ride-- 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Fox Hollow Saddle Club, 30745 Fox Hollow Rd., Le Sueur. Rides on Sept. 16 and 17. A horse ride (not recommended for beginners or novices) followed by music and food. Cost is $20 per person riding; $5 for non-riders.

Open Team Bass Tournament-- 11 a.m., Westwood Marina Bar & Grill, 1400 Lake Washington Access Rd., Kasota. $2,000 fish limit first place. Music, food and boat rides. Register online.

Fall Festival-- 12-3 p.m., Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Ln, Henderson. Wagon rides, prairie maze, fresh cider press, fall crafts, corn husk doll making, axe throwing and more.

Saturday Night Ribs-- 5 p.m., The 300 Club, 504 N. Main, Le Sueur. Ribs, fries, and a corn muffin for $12.99.

Sean Benz-- 6-9 p.m., Le Center Municipal Liquors, 20 N Waterville Ave. Sean Benz enjoys singing and playing guitar to music that many enjoy, like Johnny Cash, Roger Miller, Buck Owens, Hank Williams, Sr, Eddie Arnold, Ritchie Valens, Elvis Presley, Rick Nelson, Bobby Vee, Bobby Vinton, Eddie Cochran and others.

Alcoholics Anonymous-- 9:30 a.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.

Sunday, Sep 17

Game Day-- 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.

Monday, Sep 18

Quilting-- 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.

T.O.P.S.-- 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.

Le Center Sportsmen Club-- 6:30 p.m., Le Center Sportsmen Club, 25 E. Derrynane St. Supper with meeting to follow.

Henderson Area Arts Group-- 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.

Al-Anon-- 7 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.

Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague-- 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.

Alcoholics Anonymous-- 8 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.

Tuesday, Sep 19

AA and Al-Anon-- 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.

Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners-- 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.

Le Sueur Rotary Club-- 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.

Le Sueur Lions Group-- 5:15 p.m., The Lodge, 128 N 5th St, Le Sueur. 5:15 p.m. Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. General meeting.

Area Regional Bereavement Support Group-- 7 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, 215 Main St E, New Prague. Open to all grieving the loss of someone significant in their lives. Call Deacon Bob Wagner 952-758-2716.

Wednesday, Sep 20

Grief Support Group for Women-- 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.

Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague-- 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.

Thursday, Sep 21

Lifelong Learner Lunch-- 12-1 p.m., Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Ln, Henderson. Have you ever wondered where bugs go in the winter? Learn about the differences between insects and arachnids, and how these amazing animals survive to spring. Pre-registration required.

Kindred Kwilters-- 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Dr., Le Sueur.

Friday, Sep 22

Closed AA-- 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.

Saturday, Sep 23

Saturday Night Ribs-- 5 p.m., The 300 Club, 504 N. Main, Le Sueur. Ribs, fries, and a corn muffin for $12.99.

Alcoholics Anonymous-- 9:30 a.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.

Sunday, Sep 24

Oktoberfest-- 10 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center. A polka service starts at 10 a.m., followed by a German celebration at 11:30. The Jolly Ramblers will share their music. There will be food, beer, a farmers market, youth activities and the Vikings football game will be displayed.

Game Day-- 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.

Monday, Sep 25

Quilting-- 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.

T.O.P.S.-- 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.

Le Sueur City Council-- 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.

Al-Anon-- 7 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.

Alcoholics Anonymous-- 8 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.

Tuesday, Sep 26

AA and Al-Anon-- 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.

Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners-- 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.

Le Sueur Rotary Club-- 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.

Area Suicide Grief Support Group-- 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System (Hospital), 301 2nd St NE, New Prague. Held in the Jameen Mape Conference Room. Call Tom Handrich 952-445-0107.

Wednesday, Sep 27

Grief Support Group for Women-- 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.