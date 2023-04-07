WORD ON THE STREET Annie Harman Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Apr 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 Updated 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what is something silly they believed for too long. Here are some of the answers we received:Brandy Schoenbauer:That people literally ate cold Turkey to quit smoking!Amber Koch:That it’s illegal to turn on the light in the car at night. Thanks dadCory Duryee:That the government actually cares about its people.Aubrey Meier:My husband thought Ramen noodles were pronounced “Ray-men” until he went to college. And another one: I thought you would drown if you went in a pool sooner than a half hour after eating!Follow the Owatonna People’s Press and the Faribault Daily News on Facebook and look for the question of the week, posted every Wednesday at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Snow on electrical wires started Faribault house fire Minivan crashes into Säga Beauty Collective Faribault man allegedly had gun, drugs within reach of child Behind the doors of the Lyceum, Northfield's oldest building Warrant filed for St. Peter woman accused of mail theft, check forgery Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Bengals RB Joe Mixon recharged for aggravating menacing Opi-Ed: Iowa moves to streamline state government Iowa F Kris Murray declares for NBA draft Justin Verlander says he's nearing return to Mets